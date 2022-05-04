Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.24. 4,277,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

