MAS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.03 and its 200 day moving average is $452.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

