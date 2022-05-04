MAS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 373,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $426.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

