Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

MATW stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.43 million, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

