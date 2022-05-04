Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.12 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $161.20 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00219956 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00444066 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,250.86 or 1.83834325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,995,185 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

