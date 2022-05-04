Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Trading Down 6%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,400% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

