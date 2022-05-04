Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 783.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($9.79).

MGGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 771 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 763.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.81. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 392.40 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($10.57).

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($86,637.80). Also, insider Tony Wood bought 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,496.88). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 886 shares of company stock worth $389,567 and sold 84,935 shares worth $64,085,617.

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.