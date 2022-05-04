Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 215

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Melrose Industries stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

