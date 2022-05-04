Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $2,921,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.41. 41,197,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,396,750. The stock has a market cap of $608.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.17.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

