MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
MFV stock remained flat at $$5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.18.
About MFS Special Value Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
