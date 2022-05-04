MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 6.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.43. 44,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,430,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several research firms recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

