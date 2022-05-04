Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 330 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,218. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average is $260.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

