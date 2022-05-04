Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.70.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $12.17 on Wednesday, hitting $187.95. 82,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,288. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

