Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. 1,268,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,348,358. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $379.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

