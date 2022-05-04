MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Announces Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,344. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $497.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

