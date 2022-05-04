Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NERV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

