Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.27

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

