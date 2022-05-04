Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Credicorp worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Credicorp by 53.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 65,208 shares during the last quarter.

BAP stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $182.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

