Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 675,266 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 78,519.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Independence Realty Trust worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.