Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,443 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

