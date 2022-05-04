MKM Partners Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.
Starbucks stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 632,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
