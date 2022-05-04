MKM Partners Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 632,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

