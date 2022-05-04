Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of MBRX opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.83.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
