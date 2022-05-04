Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.58% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $715.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

