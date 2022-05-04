Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $139.91 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,756 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $139,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $173.29. 262,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.49 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

