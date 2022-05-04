Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 146,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,731,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,264,395,000 after acquiring an additional 191,706 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,095,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $598.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

