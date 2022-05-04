Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.25% of Kforce worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

KFRC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

