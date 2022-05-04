Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 146,742 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,742 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $171,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

WFC stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,596,456. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

