MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after buying an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,167 shares of company stock worth $56,652,131. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $343.72 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.02 and its 200-day moving average is $442.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

