Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,186. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $219.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

