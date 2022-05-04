Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 175,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,495,343,000 after buying an additional 65,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.98 on Wednesday, hitting $203.00. 2,520,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,988,712. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $260.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

