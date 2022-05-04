Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.58. 295,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southern’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.