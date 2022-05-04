Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.93. 11,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

