Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

