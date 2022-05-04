Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,756,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,538,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $287.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.31 and its 200-day moving average is $356.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

