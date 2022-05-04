MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 145 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $199.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

