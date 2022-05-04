MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

