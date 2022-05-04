MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $36,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,006,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,763,000 after acquiring an additional 85,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.