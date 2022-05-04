MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

