MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.