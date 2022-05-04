Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY22 guidance at $0.00-$0.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.000-$0.200 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

