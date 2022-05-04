Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 66,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,729. Naspers has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

NPSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

