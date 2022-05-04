Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,543 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.

NYSE MLM opened at $366.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.89 and a 200-day moving average of $395.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

