Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $262.67 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.35.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.74.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

