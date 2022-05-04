Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

