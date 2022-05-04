Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Waters by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Waters by 6.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

WAT stock opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.