Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,692 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 215.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

