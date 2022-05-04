Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,010 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10,556.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.91. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

