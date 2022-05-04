Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of WNS worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WNS by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

