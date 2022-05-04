Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC cut their price target on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

