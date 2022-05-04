Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,876 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.65.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.45.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

